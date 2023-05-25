English
    Pokarna Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.05 crore, up 51.18% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.05 crore in March 2023 up 51.18% from Rs. 12.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2023 up 181.97% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2023 up 1260% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

    Pokarna shares closed at 387.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.49% returns over the last 6 months and -19.49% over the last 12 months.

    Pokarna
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.058.5212.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.058.5212.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.100.941.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.080.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.380.42-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.293.772.88
    Depreciation1.982.052.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.524.708.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.65-3.44-3.05
    Other Income0.170.050.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.82-3.39-2.71
    Interest1.131.080.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.70-4.47-3.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.70-4.47-3.68
    Tax0.14-0.68-0.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.56-3.79-3.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.56-3.79-3.12
    Equity Share Capital6.206.206.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.83-1.22-1.01
    Diluted EPS0.83-1.22-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.83-1.22-1.01
    Diluted EPS0.83-1.22-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
