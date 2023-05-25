Pokarna Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.05 crore, up 51.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.05 crore in March 2023 up 51.18% from Rs. 12.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2023 up 181.97% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2023 up 1260% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

Pokarna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

Pokarna shares closed at 387.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.49% returns over the last 6 months and -19.49% over the last 12 months.