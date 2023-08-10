English
    Pokarna Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.23 crore, down 16.78% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.23 crore in June 2023 down 16.78% from Rs. 20.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 152.8% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 down 33% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2022.

    Pokarna shares closed at 399.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.

    Pokarna
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.2319.0520.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.2319.0520.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.851.101.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.360.130.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.651.381.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.643.294.50
    Depreciation1.971.982.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.297.529.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.453.651.77
    Other Income0.250.170.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.713.821.82
    Interest1.201.131.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.502.700.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.502.700.80
    Tax-0.170.140.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.332.560.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.332.560.63
    Equity Share Capital6.206.206.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.830.20
    Diluted EPS-0.110.830.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.830.20
    Diluted EPS-0.110.830.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

