Pokarna Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.23 crore, down 16.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.23 crore in June 2023 down 16.78% from Rs. 20.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 152.8% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 down 33% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2022.

Pokarna shares closed at 399.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.