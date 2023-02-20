Pokarna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.52 crore, down 49.85% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.52 12.73 16.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.52 12.73 16.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.94 0.85 1.53 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 0.46 0.31 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.42 -0.38 -1.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.77 4.05 4.66 Depreciation 2.05 2.15 2.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.70 6.35 9.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.44 -0.75 1.06 Other Income 0.05 2.92 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.39 2.17 1.10 Interest 1.08 0.96 0.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.47 1.21 0.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -4.47 1.21 0.14 Tax -0.68 -0.13 -0.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.79 1.34 0.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.79 1.34 0.25 Equity Share Capital 6.20 6.20 6.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.22 0.43 0.08 Diluted EPS -1.22 0.43 0.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.22 0.43 0.08 Diluted EPS -1.22 0.43 0.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited