    Pokarna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.52 crore, down 49.85% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:Net Sales at Rs 8.52 crore in December 2022 down 49.85% from Rs. 16.98 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2022 down 1586.92% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 140.24% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021.Pokarna shares closed at 360.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.81% returns over the last 6 months and -49.77% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.5212.7316.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.5212.7316.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.940.851.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.460.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.42-0.38-1.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.774.054.66
    Depreciation2.052.152.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.706.359.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.44-0.751.06
    Other Income0.052.920.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.392.171.10
    Interest1.080.960.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.471.210.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.471.210.14
    Tax-0.68-0.13-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.791.340.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.791.340.25
    Equity Share Capital6.206.206.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.220.430.08
    Diluted EPS-1.220.430.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.220.430.08
    Diluted EPS-1.220.430.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am