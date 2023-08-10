English
    Pokarna Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.29 crore, down 32.41% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.29 crore in June 2023 down 32.41% from Rs. 240.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.92 crore in June 2023 down 37.1% from Rs. 28.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.53 crore in June 2023 down 18.07% from Rs. 59.23 crore in June 2022.

    Pokarna EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.19 in June 2022.

    Pokarna shares closed at 399.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.

    Pokarna
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.29161.64240.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.29161.64240.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.6656.0298.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.360.130.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.8819.293.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.9613.5715.46
    Depreciation11.5510.4410.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.3541.0063.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.5221.1848.59
    Other Income2.463.650.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9824.8348.89
    Interest9.8911.499.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.0813.3439.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.0813.3439.40
    Tax9.162.6610.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.9210.6928.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.9210.6928.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.9210.6928.49
    Equity Share Capital6.206.206.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.783.459.19
    Diluted EPS5.783.459.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.783.459.19
    Diluted EPS5.783.459.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:00 pm

