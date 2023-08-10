Pokarna Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.29 crore, down 32.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.29 crore in June 2023 down 32.41% from Rs. 240.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.92 crore in June 2023 down 37.1% from Rs. 28.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.53 crore in June 2023 down 18.07% from Rs. 59.23 crore in June 2022.

Pokarna EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.19 in June 2022.

Pokarna shares closed at 399.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.