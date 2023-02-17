English
    PNC Infratech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,803.28 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,803.28 crore in December 2022 up 4.73% from Rs. 1,721.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.74 crore in December 2022 up 68.41% from Rs. 82.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 364.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.23% from Rs. 342.96 crore in December 2021.

    PNC Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.23 in December 2021.

    PNC Infratech shares closed at 324.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.80% returns over the last 6 months and 20.24% over the last 12 months.

    PNC Infratech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,803.281,795.071,721.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,803.281,795.071,721.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,192.811,247.501,071.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost121.1783.25111.08
    Depreciation44.3947.88115.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.57137.91213.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax300.34278.52209.77
    Other Income19.5924.0917.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax319.92302.61227.36
    Interest121.53108.42103.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax198.40194.19124.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax198.40194.19124.24
    Tax58.7162.0746.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities139.69132.1277.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period139.69132.1277.80
    Minority Interest0.05--0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----5.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates139.74132.1282.98
    Equity Share Capital51.3151.3151.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.455.153.23
    Diluted EPS5.455.153.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.455.153.23
    Diluted EPS5.455.153.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

