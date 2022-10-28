Pioneer Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, down 25.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in September 2022 down 25.35% from Rs. 6.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 41.16% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2022 down 52.71% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.

Pioneer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

Pioneer Invest shares closed at 37.85 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 18.10% over the last 12 months.