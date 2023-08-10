Pennar Inds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 579.86 crore, up 4.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.86 crore in June 2023 up 4.06% from Rs. 557.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2023 up 42.12% from Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.67 crore in June 2023 up 24.04% from Rs. 47.30 crore in June 2022.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2022.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 84.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.36% returns over the last 6 months and 123.32% over the last 12 months.