    Pennar Inds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 579.86 crore, up 4.06% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 579.86 crore in June 2023 up 4.06% from Rs. 557.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2023 up 42.12% from Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.67 crore in June 2023 up 24.04% from Rs. 47.30 crore in June 2022.

    Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2022.

    Pennar Inds shares closed at 84.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.36% returns over the last 6 months and 123.32% over the last 12 months.

    Pennar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations579.86555.79557.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations579.86555.79557.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials401.02381.00423.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.414.281.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.16-21.73-65.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.8732.7342.91
    Depreciation13.8614.5813.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.98105.41118.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.8839.5221.58
    Other Income12.930.2711.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.8139.7933.54
    Interest27.4022.4121.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.4117.3812.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.4117.3812.39
    Tax4.524.503.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8912.889.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8912.889.07
    Equity Share Capital67.4767.4770.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.960.950.64
    Diluted EPS0.960.950.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.960.950.64
    Diluted EPS0.960.950.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pennar Inds #Pennar Industries #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

