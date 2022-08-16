PBA Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 464.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in June 2022 up 464.63% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 down 12.1% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 44.12% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

PBA Infra shares closed at 13.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and 13.01% over the last 12 months.