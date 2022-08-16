PBA Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 464.63% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PBA Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in June 2022 up 464.63% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 down 12.1% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 44.12% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.
PBA Infra shares closed at 13.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and 13.01% over the last 12 months.
|PBA Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.24
|--
|0.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.24
|--
|0.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.24
|-0.87
|4.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|-0.94
|-2.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|0.77
|0.82
|Depreciation
|1.09
|0.73
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.77
|19.22
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.39
|-18.91
|-3.68
|Other Income
|0.68
|3.94
|3.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-14.97
|-0.52
|Interest
|--
|0.26
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-15.23
|-0.62
|Exceptional Items
|0.02
|19.90
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|4.67
|-0.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|4.67
|-0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|4.67
|-0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|13.50
|13.50
|13.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|3.46
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|3.46
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|3.46
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|3.46
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited