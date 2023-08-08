English
    Patel Integrate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.04 crore, down 14.61% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patel Integrated Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 61.04 crore in June 2023 down 14.61% from Rs. 71.49 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 6.96% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2023 down 25.48% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2022.
    Patel Integrate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.Patel Integrate shares closed at 17.55 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.46% returns over the last 6 months and 14.33% over the last 12 months.
    Patel Integrated Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.0464.1371.39
    Other Operating Income----0.10
    Total Income From Operations61.0464.1371.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.193.093.00
    Depreciation0.700.700.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.8959.4965.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.260.851.86
    Other Income0.370.950.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.641.812.37
    Interest0.610.711.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.031.101.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.031.101.10
    Tax-0.01-0.27-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.041.371.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.041.371.11
    Equity Share Capital64.5966.0466.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.320.31
    Diluted EPS0.160.210.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.320.31
    Diluted EPS0.160.210.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

