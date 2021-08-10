Pasupati Acrylo Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 122.57 crore, up 100.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.57 crore in June 2021 up 100.47% from Rs. 61.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in June 2021 up 629.94% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.67 crore in June 2021 up 993.84% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2020.

Pasupati Acrylo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2020.

Pasupati Acrylo shares closed at 32.45 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 160.64% returns over the last 6 months and 260.56% over the last 12 months.