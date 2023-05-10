P and G Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 883.09 crore, down 9.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 883.09 crore in March 2023 down 9.26% from Rs. 973.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.02 crore in March 2023 up 60.45% from Rs. 102.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.71 crore in March 2023 down 4.29% from Rs. 171.04 crore in March 2022.

P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 50.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 31.68 in March 2022.

P and G shares closed at 13,785.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.09% returns over the last 6 months and 1.30% over the last 12 months.