P and G Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 883.09 crore, down 9.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 883.09 crore in March 2023 down 9.26% from Rs. 973.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.02 crore in March 2023 up 60.45% from Rs. 102.85 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.71 crore in March 2023 down 4.29% from Rs. 171.04 crore in March 2022.
P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 50.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 31.68 in March 2022.
P and G shares closed at 13,785.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.09% returns over the last 6 months and 1.30% over the last 12 months.
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|881.31
|1,137.39
|889.49
|Other Operating Income
|1.78
|--
|83.77
|Total Income From Operations
|883.09
|1,137.39
|973.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.25
|225.10
|347.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|213.69
|205.81
|106.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.95
|55.14
|-7.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.53
|56.93
|55.98
|Depreciation
|14.58
|14.41
|13.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|112.34
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|300.40
|303.92
|194.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|134.69
|276.08
|151.89
|Other Income
|14.44
|9.31
|6.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|149.13
|285.39
|157.92
|Interest
|3.57
|3.86
|6.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|145.56
|281.53
|151.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|145.56
|281.53
|151.10
|Tax
|-19.46
|74.06
|48.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|165.02
|207.47
|102.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|165.02
|207.47
|102.85
|Equity Share Capital
|32.46
|32.46
|32.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|50.84
|63.91
|31.68
|Diluted EPS
|50.84
|63.91
|31.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|50.84
|63.91
|31.68
|Diluted EPS
|50.84
|63.91
|31.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited