English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    P and G Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 883.09 crore, down 9.26% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 883.09 crore in March 2023 down 9.26% from Rs. 973.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.02 crore in March 2023 up 60.45% from Rs. 102.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.71 crore in March 2023 down 4.29% from Rs. 171.04 crore in March 2022.

    P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 50.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 31.68 in March 2022.

    P and G shares closed at 13,785.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.09% returns over the last 6 months and 1.30% over the last 12 months.

    Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations881.311,137.39889.49
    Other Operating Income1.78--83.77
    Total Income From Operations883.091,137.39973.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials156.25225.10347.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods213.69205.81106.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.9555.14-7.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.5356.9355.98
    Depreciation14.5814.4113.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----112.34
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses300.40303.92194.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.69276.08151.89
    Other Income14.449.316.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.13285.39157.92
    Interest3.573.866.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax145.56281.53151.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax145.56281.53151.10
    Tax-19.4674.0648.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities165.02207.47102.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period165.02207.47102.85
    Equity Share Capital32.4632.4632.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.8463.9131.68
    Diluted EPS50.8463.9131.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.8463.9131.68
    Diluted EPS50.8463.9131.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #P and G #Personal Care #Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm