you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 03:45 PM IST

Oriental Bank standalone Jun'18 NII at Rs 1,337.62 crore

Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 1,337.62 crore and net loss was Rs 393.21 crore.

 
 
Oriental Bank of Commerce has reported its results for the quarter ended Jun'18.
Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 1,337.62 crore and net loss was Rs 393.21 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs 1146.36 crore and net loss was Rs 486.20 crore..
Oriental Bank shares closed at 73.95 on July 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -42.87% returns over the last 6 months and -51.52% over the last 12 months.
Oriental Bank of Commerce
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 2,933.46 2,879.74 3,113.33
(b) Income on Investment 1,255.37 1,274.52 1,175.34
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 16.67 22.53 82.50
(d) Others 63.74 69.84 66.55
Other Income 460.34 442.49 766.73
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 2,931.62 3,151.88 3,291.36
Employees Cost 540.87 672.57 503.66
Other Expenses 532.84 463.97 401.15
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 724.25 400.70 1,008.28
Provisions And Contingencies 1,539.46 2,334.92 1,469.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -815.21 -1,934.22 -461.20
Tax -422.00 -284.00 25.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -393.21 -1,650.22 -486.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -393.21 -1,650.22 -486.20
Equity Share Capital 632.77 632.77 346.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 77.23 77.23 58.38
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.21 -45.98 -14.05
Diluted EPS -6.21 -45.98 -14.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.21 -45.98 -14.05
Diluted EPS -6.21 -45.98 -14.05
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 26,141.28 26,133.64 24,409.49
ii) Net NPA 14,262.04 14,282.86 14,808.92
i) % of Gross NPA 17.89 17.63 14.83
ii) % of Net NPA 10.63 10.48 9.56
Return on Assets % -0.65 -2.63 -0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 25, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Oriental Bank #Oriental Bank of Commerce

