SBI Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 34,012.79 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 34,012.79 crore in December 2021 up 6.95% from Rs. 31802.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,340.48 crore in December 2021 up 65.25% from Rs. 6,257.55 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 20,591.59 crore in December 2021 up 6.05% from Rs. 19,417.04 crore in December 2020.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 10.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.01 in December 2020.

SBI shares closed at 533.25 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.04% returns over the last 6 months and 34.30% over the last 12 months.