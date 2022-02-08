MARKET NEWS

    SBI Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 34,012.79 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for State Bank of India are:

    Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 34,012.79 crore in December 2021 up 6.95% from Rs. 31802.99 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,340.48 crore in December 2021 up 65.25% from Rs. 6,257.55 crore in December 2020.

    Operating Profit stands at Rs. 20,591.59 crore in December 2021 up 6.05% from Rs. 19,417.04 crore in December 2020.

    SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 10.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.01 in December 2020.

    SBI shares closed at 533.25 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.04% returns over the last 6 months and 34.30% over the last 12 months.

    State Bank of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Interest Earned
    (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills45,219.2743,643.5145,123.30
    (b) Income on Investment23,779.9623,235.8822,376.19
    (c) Int. on balances With RBI1,244.551,272.76710.65
    (d) Others3,132.264,876.981,889.65
    Other Income31,152.1828,114.1227,082.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Interest Expended39,363.2538,638.1438,296.80
    Employees Cost13,471.5513,537.2014,028.34
    Other Expenses31,101.8328,522.9225,439.97
    Depreciation------
    Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies20,591.5920,444.9919,417.04
    Provisions And Contingencies7,441.83615.4410,801.67
    Exceptional Items---7,418.39--
    P/L Before Tax13,149.7612,411.168,615.37
    Tax3,457.803,279.932,213.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9,691.969,131.236,402.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9,691.969,131.236,402.16
    Minority Interest392.74-451.76-356.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates255.78210.37211.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10,340.488,889.846,257.55
    Equity Share Capital892.46892.46892.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    ANALYTICAL RATIOS
    a) % of Share by Govt.0.5756.9256.92
    b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
    c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.719.967.01
    Diluted EPS10.719.967.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.719.967.01
    Diluted EPS10.719.967.01
    NPA Ratios :
    i) Gross NPA120,028.77----
    ii) Net NPA34,539.68----
    i) % of Gross NPA0.05----
    ii) % of Net NPA0.01----
    Return on Assets %0.01----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Lakhs)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Lakhs)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 8, 2022 10:33 am
