Orient Bell Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.12 crore, down 6.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.12 crore in June 2023 down 6.72% from Rs. 154.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 down 118.73% from Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2023 down 72.17% from Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2022.

Orient Bell shares closed at 515.20 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.44% returns over the last 6 months and -30.64% over the last 12 months.