    Oricon Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.91 crore, down 24.94% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oricon Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.91 crore in December 2022 down 24.94% from Rs. 131.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2022 down 179.06% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 70.31% from Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2021.

    Oricon Ent shares closed at 21.85 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.08% returns over the last 6 months and -41.03% over the last 12 months.

    Oricon Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.91131.87131.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.91131.87131.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.2979.0572.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.730.925.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1310.8111.87
    Depreciation6.947.128.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.9330.2128.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.653.774.51
    Other Income1.773.844.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.887.608.98
    Interest2.952.072.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.825.536.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.825.536.12
    Tax-0.862.371.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.973.165.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.973.165.02
    Equity Share Capital31.4131.4131.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.200.32
    Diluted EPS-0.250.200.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.200.32
    Diluted EPS-0.250.200.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

