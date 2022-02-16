Onelife Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 7.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in December 2021 up 7.97% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 268.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 31.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Onelife Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 13.80 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.52% returns over the last 6 months and 79.22% over the last 12 months.