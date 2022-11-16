English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Bajar gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Onelife Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 330.16% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 2100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Onelife Capital shares closed at 13.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.08% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.

    Onelife Capital Advisors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.940.820.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.940.820.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.320.41
    Depreciation0.000.000.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.650.471.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.390.02-0.66
    Other Income0.200.190.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.200.22-0.06
    Interest0.200.240.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.40-0.02-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.40-0.02-0.07
    Tax0.040.020.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.44-0.04-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.44-0.04-0.10
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.44-0.04-0.10
    Equity Share Capital13.3613.3613.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.03-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.03-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.03-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.03-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Onelife Capital #Onelife Capital Advisors #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 01:44 pm