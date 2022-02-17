Omax Autos Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.38 crore, up 90.74% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.38 crore in December 2021 up 90.74% from Rs. 29.04 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2021 up 25.27% from Rs. 13.56 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2021 up 122.02% from Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2020.
Omax Autos shares closed at 53.15 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.27% returns over the last 6 months and 18.77% over the last 12 months.
|Omax Autos
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.38
|43.60
|29.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.38
|43.60
|29.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.07
|30.72
|21.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.77
|-0.06
|1.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.10
|6.27
|6.63
|Depreciation
|4.31
|3.29
|2.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.02
|9.28
|15.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.87
|-5.90
|-19.15
|Other Income
|4.15
|6.97
|4.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.72
|1.07
|-14.20
|Interest
|9.05
|7.48
|7.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.78
|-6.41
|-21.27
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.78
|-6.41
|-21.27
|Tax
|-0.64
|-3.03
|-7.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.13
|-3.38
|-13.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.13
|-3.38
|-13.56
|Equity Share Capital
|21.39
|21.39
|21.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.74
|-1.58
|-6.34
|Diluted EPS
|-4.74
|-1.58
|-6.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.74
|-1.58
|-6.34
|Diluted EPS
|-4.74
|-1.58
|-6.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited