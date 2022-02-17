Omax Autos Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.38 crore, up 90.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.38 crore in December 2021 up 90.74% from Rs. 29.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2021 up 25.27% from Rs. 13.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2021 up 122.02% from Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2020.

Omax Autos shares closed at 53.15 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.27% returns over the last 6 months and 18.77% over the last 12 months.