English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars at just 600 INR exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NTPC Q3 PAT seen up 6% YoY to Rs. 3842.9 cr: HDFC Securities

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 36.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 38,490.3 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

    Broker Research
    January 11, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
    NTPC Weightage: 3.9% Sector: Power Active equity schemes that held the stock: 195

    NTPC Weightage: 3.9% Sector: Power Active equity schemes that held the stock: 195

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Power sector. The brokerage house expects NTPC to report net profit at Rs. 3842.9 crore up 6% year-on-year (up 6.9% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 36.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 38,490.3 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9107.9 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HDFC_Power
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #HDFC Securities #NTPC #power #Result Poll
    first published: Jan 11, 2023 10:51 am