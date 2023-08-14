English
    Noida Toll Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 49.04% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2023 down 49.04% from Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2023 down 4.01% from Rs. 8.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 53.37% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022.

    Noida Toll shares closed at 6.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.19% returns over the last 6 months and -8.22% over the last 12 months.

    Noida Toll Bridge Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.244.546.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.244.546.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.250.21
    Depreciation9.929.8410.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.785.244.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.68-10.80-8.96
    Other Income0.520.690.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.16-10.10-8.80
    Interest0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.17-10.11-8.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.17-10.11-8.81
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.17-10.11-8.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.17-10.11-8.81
    Equity Share Capital186.20186.20186.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-0.54-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.49-0.54-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-0.54-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.49-0.54-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

