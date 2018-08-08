Nikki Global standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.37 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.37 0.51 0.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.37 0.51 0.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.37 0.51 0.62 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.02 -0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.02 0.01 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.07 -0.06 Other Income 0.07 0.28 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.21 -0.06 Interest -- 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 0.21 -0.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.03 0.21 -0.06 Tax 0.01 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.21 -0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.21 -0.06 Equity Share Capital 3.42 3.42 3.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 0.61 -- Diluted EPS 0.05 0.61 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 0.61 -- Diluted EPS 0.05 0.61 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited