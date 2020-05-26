NIIT Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,109.30 crore, up 14.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,109.30 crore in March 2020 up 14.1% from Rs. 972.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.60 crore in March 2020 up 7.68% from Rs. 105.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.50 crore in March 2020 up 23.32% from Rs. 178.80 crore in March 2019.

NIIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 18.18 in March 2020 from Rs. 17.07 in March 2019.

NIIT Tech shares closed at 1,507.05 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.54% returns over the last 6 months and 17.37% over the last 12 months.