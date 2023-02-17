English
    Nihar Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 61.76% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nihar Info Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 61.76% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 133.25% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 115% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Nihar Info shares closed at 7.47 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.30% returns over the last 6 months and -43.83% over the last 12 months.

    Nihar Info Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.251.113.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.251.113.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.04--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.53--3.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.65-0.030.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.070.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.050.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.03-0.01
    Other Income0.000.000.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.030.20
    Interest0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.07-0.070.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.070.17
    Tax-0.01-0.020.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.050.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.050.15
    Equity Share Capital9.219.218.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.050.19
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.050.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.050.19
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.050.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm