Nihar Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 61.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 61.76% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 133.25% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 115% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Nihar Info shares closed at 7.47 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.30% returns over the last 6 months and -43.83% over the last 12 months.