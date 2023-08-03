English
    Neuland Lab Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 362.99 crore, up 64.12% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neuland Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 362.99 crore in June 2023 up 64.12% from Rs. 221.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.88 crore in June 2023 up 520.91% from Rs. 9.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.96 crore in June 2023 up 239.84% from Rs. 29.12 crore in June 2022.

    Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 48.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.77 in June 2022.

    Neuland Lab shares closed at 3,446.55 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 146.40% returns over the last 6 months and 159.71% over the last 12 months.

    Neuland Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations362.99407.07221.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations362.99407.07221.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials164.86137.9296.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.2435.32-7.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.8949.5348.30
    Depreciation13.5913.4712.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.5664.4555.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.33106.3915.81
    Other Income2.048.060.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.37114.4516.32
    Interest2.214.292.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.16110.1613.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax83.16110.1613.46
    Tax21.2825.623.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.8884.549.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.8884.549.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates61.8884.549.97
    Equity Share Capital12.9012.9012.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS48.2365.907.77
    Diluted EPS48.2365.907.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS48.2365.907.77
    Diluted EPS48.2365.907.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 3, 2023

