    Network 18 Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,238.94 crore, up 141.73% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,238.94 crore in June 2023 up 141.73% from Rs. 1,339.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.73 crore in June 2023 down 1066.57% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.36 crore in June 2023 up 57.66% from Rs. 68.73 crore in June 2022.

    Network 18 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

    Network 18 shares closed at 64.35 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.58% over the last 12 months.

    Network 18 Media & Investments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,238.941,483.721,339.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,238.941,483.721,339.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost319.31307.28310.64
    Depreciation40.6736.2427.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses525.05355.03299.16
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,479.00764.22683.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-125.0920.9518.50
    Other Income192.7822.5522.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.6943.5041.03
    Interest68.2978.7628.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.60-35.2612.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.60-35.2612.64
    Tax-1.7112.390.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.11-47.6512.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.11-47.6512.60
    Minority Interest-67.90-1.59-42.78
    Share Of P/L Of Associates28.0612.4626.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-38.73-36.78-3.32
    Equity Share Capital517.68517.68517.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-0.36-0.03
    Diluted EPS0.37-0.36-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-0.36-0.03
    Diluted EPS0.37-0.36-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:41 am

