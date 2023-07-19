Network 18 Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,238.94 crore, up 141.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,238.94 crore in June 2023 up 141.73% from Rs. 1,339.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.73 crore in June 2023 down 1066.57% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.36 crore in June 2023 up 57.66% from Rs. 68.73 crore in June 2022.

Network 18 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Network 18 shares closed at 64.35 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.58% over the last 12 months.