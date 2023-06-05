Nettlinx Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore in March 2023 down 5.23% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 290.68% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 218.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Nettlinx shares closed at 82.07 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 101.00% returns over the last 6 months and 119.26% over the last 12 months.