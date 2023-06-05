Nettlinx Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nettlinx are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore in March 2023 down 5.23% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 290.68% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 218.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
Nettlinx shares closed at 82.07 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 101.00% returns over the last 6 months and 119.26% over the last 12 months.
|Nettlinx
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.46
|4.43
|5.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.46
|4.43
|5.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.82
|0.62
|2.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.22
|2.30
|2.05
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.25
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.82
|1.21
|1.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.65
|0.05
|-0.20
|Other Income
|1.27
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.08
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.23
|0.24
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-0.16
|-0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|-0.16
|-0.43
|Tax
|0.11
|0.17
|-0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|-0.34
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|-0.34
|-0.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.73
|-0.34
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|11.76
|11.46
|11.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.27
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.27
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.27
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.27
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited