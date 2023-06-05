English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nettlinx Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nettlinx are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore in March 2023 down 5.23% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 290.68% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 218.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Nettlinx shares closed at 82.07 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 101.00% returns over the last 6 months and 119.26% over the last 12 months.

    Nettlinx
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.464.435.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.464.435.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.820.622.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.222.302.05
    Depreciation0.250.250.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.821.211.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.650.05-0.20
    Other Income1.270.030.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.380.08-0.12
    Interest0.230.240.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.62-0.16-0.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.62-0.16-0.43
    Tax0.110.17-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.73-0.34-0.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.73-0.34-0.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.73-0.34-0.19
    Equity Share Capital11.7611.4611.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.27-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.27-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.27-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.27-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nettlinx #Results #Telecommunications - Service
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:44 am