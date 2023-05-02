NDTV Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.64 crore, down 28.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.64 crore in March 2023 down 28.48% from Rs. 58.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2023 down 81.16% from Rs. 17.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 down 112.23% from Rs. 24.62 crore in March 2022.

NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in March 2022.

NDTV shares closed at 189.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.38% returns over the last 6 months and -5.18% over the last 12 months.