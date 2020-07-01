Narmada Gelatin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore in March 2020 up 2.05% from Rs. 33.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2020 down 29.38% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2020 down 24.91% from Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2019.

Narmada Gelatin EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.41 in March 2019.

Narmada Gelatin shares closed at 155.70 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -0.06% over the last 12 months.