Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narmada Gelatin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narmada Gelatines are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore in March 2020 up 2.05% from Rs. 33.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2020 down 29.38% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2020 down 24.91% from Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2019.

Narmada Gelatin EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.41 in March 2019.

Narmada Gelatin shares closed at 155.70 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -0.06% over the last 12 months.

Narmada Gelatines
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations34.4032.5233.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations34.4032.5233.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.0521.3718.96
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.27-2.94-0.63
Power & Fuel--6.046.36
Employees Cost3.112.772.83
Depreciation0.360.340.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.782.112.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.832.833.29
Other Income0.911.741.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.744.575.12
Interest0.340.060.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.404.515.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.404.515.11
Tax0.662.431.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.742.083.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.742.083.88
Equity Share Capital6.056.056.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.523.446.41
Diluted EPS4.523.446.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.523.446.41
Diluted EPS4.523.446.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am

