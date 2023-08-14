English
    Nagreeka Export Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 130.34 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.34 crore in June 2023 up 8.69% from Rs. 119.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2023 down 37.88% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2023 up 1.27% from Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2022.

    Nagreeka Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2022.

    Nagreeka Export shares closed at 45.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.14% returns over the last 6 months and 26.87% over the last 12 months.

    Nagreeka Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.34125.50119.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.34125.50119.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.6161.6277.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.1153.3516.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.65-18.95-5.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.236.596.93
    Depreciation1.821.801.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.8914.7219.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.036.373.94
    Other Income0.540.760.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.577.134.47
    Interest3.462.453.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.124.671.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.124.671.07
    Tax-0.14-1.58-0.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.256.252.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.256.252.02
    Equity Share Capital6.266.266.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.005.001.62
    Diluted EPS1.005.001.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.005.001.62
    Diluted EPS1.005.001.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:44 pm

