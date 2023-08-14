Nagreeka Export Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 130.34 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.34 crore in June 2023 up 8.69% from Rs. 119.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2023 down 37.88% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2023 up 1.27% from Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2022.

Nagreeka Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2022.

Nagreeka Export shares closed at 45.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.14% returns over the last 6 months and 26.87% over the last 12 months.