Nagreeka Export Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore, down 39.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Exports are:Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore in December 2022 down 39.16% from Rs. 115.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 85.57% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2022 down 31.27% from Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2021.
Nagreeka Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.26 in December 2021.
|Nagreeka Export shares closed at 35.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -15.11% over the last 12 months.
|Nagreeka Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.05
|73.04
|115.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.05
|73.04
|115.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.61
|32.02
|57.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.13
|8.06
|38.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.25
|18.85
|-14.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.83
|5.26
|8.08
|Depreciation
|1.83
|1.84
|1.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.48
|11.39
|18.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.92
|-4.39
|6.09
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.29
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.62
|-4.10
|6.09
|Interest
|3.26
|1.60
|3.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.36
|-5.70
|2.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.36
|-5.70
|2.37
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.06
|-0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.41
|-5.64
|2.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.41
|-5.64
|2.82
|Equity Share Capital
|6.26
|6.26
|6.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|-4.51
|2.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|-4.51
|2.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|-4.51
|2.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|-4.51
|2.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited