Music Broadcast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.03 crore, up 20.12% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 53.03 51.41 44.14 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 53.03 51.41 44.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.35 15.43 14.69 Depreciation 8.23 8.17 8.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.61 30.56 25.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.16 -2.75 -3.96 Other Income 5.65 5.17 4.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.48 2.42 0.54 Interest 2.40 2.35 0.53 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.08 0.07 0.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.08 0.07 0.01 Tax 1.15 0.83 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.94 -0.77 0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.94 -0.77 0.01 Equity Share Capital 69.14 69.14 69.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 -0.02 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.02 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 -0.02 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.02 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --