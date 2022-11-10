Munoth Fin Serv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 12.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 12.54% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 211.84% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Munoth Fin Serv shares closed at 40.60 on November 09, 2022 (BSE)