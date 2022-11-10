English
    Munoth Fin Serv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 12.54% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munoth Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 12.54% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 211.84% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Munoth Fin Serv shares closed at 40.60 on November 09, 2022 (BSE)

    Munoth Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.110.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.110.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.07
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.070.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.04-0.01
    Other Income0.010.020.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.020.03
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.020.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.020.02
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.020.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.020.02
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.040.05
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.040.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.040.05
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.040.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 10:38 am