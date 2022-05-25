MTAR Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.58 crore, up 42.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.58 crore in March 2022 up 42.53% from Rs. 69.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.80 crore in March 2022 up 9.96% from Rs. 18.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.14 crore in March 2022 down 1.66% from Rs. 30.65 crore in March 2021.

MTAR Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.65 in March 2021.

MTAR Tech shares closed at 1,470.40 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)