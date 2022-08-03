MRO-TEK Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore, down 90.16% Y-o-Y
August 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore in June 2022 down 90.16% from Rs. 92.05 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 down 101.57% from Rs. 81.31 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 99.17% from Rs. 84.53 crore in June 2021.
MRO-TEK shares closed at 61.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.36% returns over the last 6 months and 90.56% over the last 12 months.
|MRO-TEK Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.06
|6.45
|92.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.06
|6.45
|92.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.71
|5.49
|1.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.38
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.31
|-2.27
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.30
|1.58
|1.57
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.72
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.96
|1.47
|4.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.55
|83.95
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.53
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.02
|84.17
|Interest
|1.53
|1.44
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.56
|-1.46
|82.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.56
|-1.46
|82.68
|Tax
|-0.28
|0.00
|1.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.28
|-1.45
|81.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.28
|-1.45
|81.31
|Equity Share Capital
|9.34
|9.34
|9.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.78
|43.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.78
|43.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.78
|43.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.78
|43.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited