English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MRO-TEK Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in March 2023 up 25.39% from Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 51.82% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 32.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

    MRO-TEK shares closed at 56.50 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.

    MRO-TEK Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.089.05
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations8.089.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.842.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.810.17
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost1.181.21
    Depreciation0.580.58
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses2.151.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.522.44
    Other Income0.410.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.112.80
    Interest1.931.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.040.92
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax-2.040.92
    Tax-1.340.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.70-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.70-0.06
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.70-0.06
    Equity Share Capital9.349.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves56.5157.23
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.37-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.37-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #MRO-TEK #MRO-TEK Realty #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:22 am