MRO-TEK Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in March 2023 up 25.39% from Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 51.82% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 32.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.
MRO-TEK shares closed at 56.50 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.
|MRO-TEK Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.08
|9.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.08
|9.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.84
|2.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.81
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|1.21
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.15
|1.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|2.44
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|2.80
|Interest
|1.93
|1.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.04
|0.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.04
|0.92
|Tax
|-1.34
|0.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|-0.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.70
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|9.34
|9.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|56.51
|57.23
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited