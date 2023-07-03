Morgan Stanley downgrades Apollo Tyres to equal weight; keeps target price to Rs 425/share

markets

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has downgraded Apollo Tyres Ltd to equal weight from overweight and kept a target price at Rs 425 a share from its current market price.

In its investor meet, Apollo Tyres said it will maintain its focus on improving return on capital employed (ROCE) and profitability, instead of solely pursuing market share growth. The company aims to achieve this by capitalising on stronger growth opportunities within the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, which offers better profit margins.

Apollo Tyres also plans to leverage the trend of premiumisation in the industry by increasing the sale of higher rim sizes, contributing to improved profitability. The company also anticipates gaining market share in the premium PV categories, which will positively impact its overall margins.

Apollo Tyres has set forth its goals for the near future, aiming to achieve a revenue of $5 billion by FY2026. Additionally, they plan to enhance their EBITDA margin beyond 15 percent, while consistently maintaining a pre-tax Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) within the range of 12-15 percent. They are determined to keep their net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2.

Morgan Stanley expects that the company is on track to meet its RoCE targets. Stable commodity, profitability focus and low capex intensity should lead to improved ROCE of 12.3 percent by FY25, in line with its target, the brokerage house said.

Recently, Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained its 'sell' rating on the stock and target price at Rs 325 a share from current market price of Rs 416 a share.

Nomura also retained its neutral rating on the stock and kept target price at Rs 386 from current market price. Motilal Oswal Securities reiterated the 'buy' rating and increased its target price by 20 percent to Rs 500 a share. JM Financial retained its 'buy' tag and increased its target price by 8 percent to Rs 450 a share. Currently, the stock has 17 buys, eight holds and five sell ratings, according to Bloomberg.

(CNBC TV contributed this story)