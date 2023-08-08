Monte Carlo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 138.77 crore, up 22.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.77 crore in June 2023 up 22.95% from Rs. 112.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2023 down 196.04% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2023 down 56.24% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 899.35 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.12% returns over the last 6 months and 21.86% over the last 12 months.