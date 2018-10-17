App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 11:48 AM IST

Monnet Ispat Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 419.72 crore, up 32.93% Q-o-Q

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monnet Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 419.72 crore in September 2018 up 32.93% from Rs. 315.74 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,859.56 crore in September 2018 down 709.52% from Rs. 353.24 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.02 crore in September 2018 up 4.85% from Rs. 77.79 crore in September 2017.

Monnet Ispat shares closed at 35.25 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given 45.36% returns over the last 6 months and 16.92% over the last 12 months.

Monnet Ispat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 417.97 432.21 315.22
Other Operating Income 1.75 0.84 0.52
Total Income From Operations 419.72 433.05 315.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 374.44 379.81 247.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.44 -17.97 4.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.03 25.08 27.71
Depreciation 81.57 87.57 91.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.14 30.11 22.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -74.02 -71.55 -77.79
Other Income 3.31 10.93 2.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -70.71 -60.62 -75.14
Interest 16.04 329.12 278.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -86.75 -389.74 -353.24
Exceptional Items -2,772.81 -- --
P/L Before Tax -2,859.56 -389.74 -353.24
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2,859.56 -389.74 -353.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2,859.56 -389.74 -353.24
Equity Share Capital 469.55 200.77 200.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -103.60 -19.51 -17.59
Diluted EPS -103.60 -19.51 -17.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -103.60 -19.51 -17.59
Diluted EPS -103.60 -19.51 -17.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 11:28 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Monnet Ispat #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.