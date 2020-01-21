Monnet Ispat Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 583.32 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 583.32 crore in December 2019 up 18.12% from Rs. 493.82 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.15 crore in December 2019 down 76.6% from Rs. 77.66 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2019 down 175.87% from Rs. 26.85 crore in December 2018.

Monnet Ispat shares closed at 15.10 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and -59.79% over the last 12 months.