Monnet Ispat Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 660.44 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'19 Jun'19 Net Sales/Income from operations 660.44 775.55 Other Operating Income -- 1.54 Total Income From Operations 660.44 777.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 317.04 674.17 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 168.19 -129.13 Power & Fuel -- 117.65 Employees Cost 28.53 33.60 Depreciation 53.69 53.91 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 148.07 106.35 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -55.08 -79.46 Other Income 3.67 5.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -51.41 -73.96 Interest 62.46 61.99 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -113.87 -135.95 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax -113.87 -135.95 Tax -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -113.87 -135.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -113.87 -135.95 Minority Interest 0.21 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -113.66 -135.95 Equity Share Capital 469.55 469.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.43 -2.90 Diluted EPS -2.43 -2.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.43 -2.90 Diluted EPS -2.43 -2.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited