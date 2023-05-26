Monarch Net Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.69 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.69 crore in March 2023 up 8.2% from Rs. 31.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 96.88% from Rs. 11.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2023 down 79.37% from Rs. 15.80 crore in March 2022.

Monarch Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in March 2022.

Monarch Net shares closed at 214.15 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.65% returns over the last 6 months and -30.61% over the last 12 months.