Monarch Net Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.34 crore, up 26.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.34 crore in June 2023 up 26.96% from Rs. 32.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.03 crore in June 2023 up 37.01% from Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.76 crore in June 2023 up 34.83% from Rs. 16.88 crore in June 2022.

Monarch Net EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2022.

Monarch Net shares closed at 307.90 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.51% returns over the last 6 months and 24.15% over the last 12 months.