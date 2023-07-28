English
    Monarch Net Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.34 crore, up 26.96% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Monarch Networth Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.34 crore in June 2023 up 26.96% from Rs. 32.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.03 crore in June 2023 up 37.01% from Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.76 crore in June 2023 up 34.83% from Rs. 16.88 crore in June 2022.

    Monarch Net EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2022.

    Monarch Net shares closed at 307.90 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.51% returns over the last 6 months and 24.15% over the last 12 months.

    Monarch Networth Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.3439.6332.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.3439.6332.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.4515.227.71
    Depreciation0.340.320.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.1914.1011.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.369.9813.55
    Other Income1.06-2.193.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.427.8016.62
    Interest1.381.680.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.046.1215.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.046.1215.91
    Tax4.001.633.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.044.4912.43
    Prior Year Adjustments-0.01--0.00
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.034.4912.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.034.4912.43
    Equity Share Capital33.8733.8731.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.031.344.00
    Diluted EPS5.031.343.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.031.344.00
    Diluted EPS5.031.343.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

