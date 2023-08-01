English
    Mold Tek Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore, up 28.5% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold Tek Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore in June 2023 up 28.5% from Rs. 26.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in June 2023 up 101.87% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2023 up 83.98% from Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2022.

    Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2022.

    Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 277.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.41% returns over the last 6 months and 186.19% over the last 12 months.

    Mold Tek Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.7638.9026.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.7638.9026.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.4920.5717.74
    Depreciation1.421.161.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.344.413.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.5012.753.81
    Other Income1.060.710.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5713.474.30
    Interest0.180.270.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.3913.204.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.3913.204.17
    Tax2.173.131.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.2310.063.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.2310.063.08
    Equity Share Capital5.685.655.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.193.561.09
    Diluted EPS2.163.491.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.193.561.09
    Diluted EPS2.163.491.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

