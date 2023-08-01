Mold Tek Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore, up 28.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore in June 2023 up 28.5% from Rs. 26.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in June 2023 up 101.87% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2023 up 83.98% from Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2022.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2022.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 277.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.41% returns over the last 6 months and 186.19% over the last 12 months.