    Mold-Tek Pack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.83 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 154.83 crore in December 2022 down 3.4% from Rs. 160.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2022 down 2.12% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2022 down 9.22% from Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2021.

    Mold-Tek Packaging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations154.83182.55160.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations154.83182.55160.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.48111.6999.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.17-3.73-5.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.6410.999.81
    Depreciation7.497.386.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.1229.5624.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9326.6724.76
    Other Income0.420.190.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3526.8524.91
    Interest0.780.782.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.5826.0722.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.5826.0722.15
    Tax4.276.665.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.3119.4216.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.3119.4216.66
    Equity Share Capital16.5616.5615.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.925.865.80
    Diluted EPS4.915.855.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.925.865.80
    Diluted EPS4.915.855.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited