Mold-Tek Pack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.83 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y
February 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 154.83 crore in December 2022 down 3.4% from Rs. 160.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2022 down 2.12% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2022 down 9.22% from Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2021.
Mold-Tek Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in December 2021.
Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 1,088.80 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.03% returns over the last 6 months and 47.33% over the last 12 months.
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|154.83
|182.55
|160.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|154.83
|182.55
|160.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|89.48
|111.69
|99.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.17
|-3.73
|-5.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.64
|10.99
|9.81
|Depreciation
|7.49
|7.38
|6.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.12
|29.56
|24.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.93
|26.67
|24.76
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.19
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.35
|26.85
|24.91
|Interest
|0.78
|0.78
|2.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.58
|26.07
|22.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.58
|26.07
|22.15
|Tax
|4.27
|6.66
|5.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.31
|19.42
|16.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.31
|19.42
|16.66
|Equity Share Capital
|16.56
|16.56
|15.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.92
|5.86
|5.80
|Diluted EPS
|4.91
|5.85
|5.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.92
|5.86
|5.80
|Diluted EPS
|4.91
|5.85
|5.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited