Mold-Tek Pack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.83 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.83 crore in December 2022 down 3.4% from Rs. 160.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2022 down 2.12% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2022 down 9.22% from Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in December 2021.

