Mirc Electronic Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 392.51 crore, up 178.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.51 crore in September 2021 up 178.28% from Rs. 141.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.62 crore in September 2021 up 4583.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in September 2021 up 103.6% from Rs. 5.55 crore in September 2020.

Mirc Electronic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Mirc Electronic shares closed at 24.80 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.51% returns over the last 6 months and 220.00% over the last 12 months.