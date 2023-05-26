Mirc Electronic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.98 crore, down 8.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirc Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 224.98 crore in March 2023 down 8.68% from Rs. 246.37 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2023 up 66% from Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 162.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.
Mirc Electronic shares closed at 13.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.17% over the last 12 months.
|Mirc Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|224.98
|271.47
|246.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|224.98
|271.47
|246.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.33
|185.19
|90.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|94.35
|55.96
|56.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.08
|-6.56
|60.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.66
|18.19
|14.97
|Depreciation
|2.91
|2.02
|1.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.95
|18.43
|22.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.30
|-1.76
|-1.98
|Other Income
|0.17
|1.45
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.13
|-0.31
|-1.63
|Interest
|4.19
|2.25
|2.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.32
|-2.56
|-4.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-17.12
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.32
|-2.56
|-21.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.32
|-2.56
|-21.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.32
|-2.56
|-21.53
|Equity Share Capital
|23.11
|23.11
|23.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.11
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.11
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.11
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.11
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited