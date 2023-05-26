English
    Mirc Electronic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.98 crore, down 8.68% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirc Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 224.98 crore in March 2023 down 8.68% from Rs. 246.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2023 up 66% from Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 162.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    Mirc Electronic shares closed at 13.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.17% over the last 12 months.

    Mirc Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations224.98271.47246.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations224.98271.47246.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.33185.1990.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods94.3555.9656.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.08-6.5660.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6618.1914.97
    Depreciation2.912.021.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.9518.4322.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.30-1.76-1.98
    Other Income0.171.450.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.13-0.31-1.63
    Interest4.192.252.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.32-2.56-4.41
    Exceptional Items-----17.12
    P/L Before Tax-7.32-2.56-21.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.32-2.56-21.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.32-2.56-21.53
    Equity Share Capital23.1123.1123.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-0.11-0.93
    Diluted EPS-0.32-0.11-0.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-0.11-0.93
    Diluted EPS-0.32-0.11-0.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023