Mirc Electronic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.98 crore, down 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.98 crore in March 2023 down 8.68% from Rs. 246.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2023 up 66% from Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 162.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

Mirc Electronic shares closed at 13.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.17% over the last 12 months.