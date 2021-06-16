Mirc Electronic Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 228.83 crore, up 37.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.83 crore in March 2021 up 37.7% from Rs. 166.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2021 up 122.37% from Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021 up 578.95% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2020.

Mirc Electronic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2020.

Mirc Electronic shares closed at 18.65 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.40% returns over the last 6 months and 166.43% over the last 12 months.