    Mirc Electronic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 183.47 crore, down 46.85% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirc Electronics are:Net Sales at Rs 183.47 crore in June 2023 down 46.85% from Rs. 345.19 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2023 down 1546.51% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 down 117.29% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022.Mirc Electronic shares closed at 22.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.00% returns over the last 6 months and 42.01% over the last 12 months.
    Mirc Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations183.47224.98345.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations183.47224.98345.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.0175.33230.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.6894.3573.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.7923.08-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.5314.6616.48
    Depreciation2.172.912.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6917.9521.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.40-3.301.68
    Other Income2.490.170.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.91-3.132.24
    Interest3.314.191.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.22-7.320.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.22-7.320.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.22-7.320.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.22-7.320.43
    Equity Share Capital23.1123.1123.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.320.02
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.320.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.320.02
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.320.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:44 am

