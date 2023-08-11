Mirc Electronic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 183.47 crore, down 46.85% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 183.47 224.98 345.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 183.47 224.98 345.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 84.01 75.33 230.35 Purchase of Traded Goods 63.68 94.35 73.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.79 23.08 -0.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.53 14.66 16.48 Depreciation 2.17 2.91 2.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 14.69 17.95 21.46 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.40 -3.30 1.68 Other Income 2.49 0.17 0.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.91 -3.13 2.24 Interest 3.31 4.19 1.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.22 -7.32 0.43 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.22 -7.32 0.43 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.22 -7.32 0.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.22 -7.32 0.43 Equity Share Capital 23.11 23.11 23.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.27 -0.32 0.02 Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.32 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.27 -0.32 0.02 Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.32 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited