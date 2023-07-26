English
    Mindspace REIT Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 593.40 crore, up 22.27% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindspace Business Parks REIT are:Net Sales at Rs 593.40 crore in June 2023 up 22.27% from Rs. 485.30 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.50 crore in June 2023 up 7.87% from Rs. 118.20 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 436.00 crore in June 2023 up 19.39% from Rs. 365.20 crore in June 2022.
    Mindspace REIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in June 2022.Mindspace REIT shares closed at 303.38 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.71% returns over the last 6 months and -16.07% over the last 12 months.
    Mindspace Business Parks REIT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations593.40569.70481.30
    Other Operating Income----4.00
    Total Income From Operations593.40569.70485.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.200.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.806.506.60
    Depreciation93.3092.0084.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses157.90155.30113.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax334.40315.70280.00
    Other Income8.302.600.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax342.70318.30280.50
    Interest106.6097.7071.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax236.10220.60208.60
    Exceptional Items-1.80-139.6010.30
    P/L Before Tax234.3081.00218.90
    Tax97.40114.9090.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.90-33.90128.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.90-33.90128.40
    Minority Interest-9.404.70-10.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates127.50-29.20118.20
    Equity Share Capital16,283.9016,283.9016,283.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.15-0.491.99
    Diluted EPS2.15-0.491.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.15-0.491.99
    Diluted EPS2.15-0.491.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

