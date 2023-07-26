Mindspace REIT Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 593.40 crore, up 22.27% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 593.40 569.70 481.30 Other Operating Income -- -- 4.00 Total Income From Operations 593.40 569.70 485.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.20 0.60 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.80 6.50 6.60 Depreciation 93.30 92.00 84.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 157.90 155.30 113.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 334.40 315.70 280.00 Other Income 8.30 2.60 0.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 342.70 318.30 280.50 Interest 106.60 97.70 71.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 236.10 220.60 208.60 Exceptional Items -1.80 -139.60 10.30 P/L Before Tax 234.30 81.00 218.90 Tax 97.40 114.90 90.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.90 -33.90 128.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.90 -33.90 128.40 Minority Interest -9.40 4.70 -10.20 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 127.50 -29.20 118.20 Equity Share Capital 16,283.90 16,283.90 16,283.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.15 -0.49 1.99 Diluted EPS 2.15 -0.49 1.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.15 -0.49 1.99 Diluted EPS 2.15 -0.49 1.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited