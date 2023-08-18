English
    MEP Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.15 crore, up 1.98% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 16.15 crore in June 2023 up 1.98% from Rs. 15.84 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.08 crore in June 2023 up 52.06% from Rs. 41.88 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.52 crore in June 2023 up 58.53% from Rs. 27.78 crore in June 2022.MEP Infra shares closed at 11.55 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -34.93% over the last 12 months.
    MEP Infrastructure Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.1520.1215.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.1520.1215.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--22.7712.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.271.615.35
    Depreciation1.351.362.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.4556.0826.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.92-61.71-31.19
    Other Income3.054.210.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.87-57.50-30.57
    Interest8.9412.5211.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.81-70.02-41.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.81-70.02-41.76
    Tax-1.74-0.290.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.08-69.74-41.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.08-69.74-41.88
    Equity Share Capital183.45183.45183.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.09-3.80-2.28
    Diluted EPS-1.09-3.80-2.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.09-3.80-2.28
    Diluted EPS-1.09-3.80-2.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

