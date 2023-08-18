MEP Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.15 crore, up 1.98% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 16.15 20.12 15.84 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16.15 20.12 15.84 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 22.77 12.10 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.27 1.61 5.35 Depreciation 1.35 1.36 2.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 27.45 56.08 26.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.92 -61.71 -31.19 Other Income 3.05 4.21 0.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.87 -57.50 -30.57 Interest 8.94 12.52 11.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.81 -70.02 -41.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -21.81 -70.02 -41.76 Tax -1.74 -0.29 0.12 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.08 -69.74 -41.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.08 -69.74 -41.88 Equity Share Capital 183.45 183.45 183.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.09 -3.80 -2.28 Diluted EPS -1.09 -3.80 -2.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.09 -3.80 -2.28 Diluted EPS -1.09 -3.80 -2.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited